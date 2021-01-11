Insider Selling: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Director Sells 5,134 Shares of Stock

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Director Ray A. Sparks sold 5,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $181,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 212,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,492,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FMBH stock opened at $35.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.91 and its 200-day moving average is $27.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.77 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.84. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $37.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $46.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.20 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from First Mid Bancshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FMBH shares. Stephens raised First Mid Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 20.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 136,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 22,750 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 36.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 11,112 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

