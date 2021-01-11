Insider Buying: National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) Insider Buys £141.92 in Stock

National Grid plc (NG.L) (LON:NG) insider Andrew Agg purchased 16 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 887 ($11.59) per share, for a total transaction of £141.92 ($185.42).

National Grid plc (NG.L) stock opened at GBX 880 ($11.50) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of £30.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of GBX 789.13 ($10.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,073.80 ($14.03). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 916.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 904.72.

Get National Grid plc (NG.L) alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. National Grid plc (NG.L)’s payout ratio is 117.22%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 958 ($12.52) price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,062 ($13.88) price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.67) price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($13.46) price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,005 ($13.13) price objective on shares of National Grid plc (NG.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,013.46 ($13.24).

About National Grid plc (NG.L)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid plc (NG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid plc (NG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.