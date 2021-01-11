Insider Buying: Adamas Finance Asia Limited (ADAM.L) (LON:ADAM) Insider Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Adamas Finance Asia Limited (ADAM.L) (LON:ADAM) insider John Michael Croft bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £520 ($679.38).

On Friday, November 27th, John Michael Croft acquired 19,000 shares of Adamas Finance Asia Limited (ADAM.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £4,180 ($5,461.20).

Shares of ADAM stock traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 25.10 ($0.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,107. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 21.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 24.31. Adamas Finance Asia Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 38 ($0.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 57.91 and a current ratio of 85.52. The company has a market cap of £25.78 million and a PE ratio of -7.21.

Adamas Finance Asia Limited invests in various small and medium enterprises in Asia. The company was formerly known as China Private Equity Investment Holdings Limited and changed its name to Adamas Finance Asia Limited in February 2014. Adamas Finance Asia Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

