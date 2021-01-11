Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV opened at $20.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 523.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.03. Inovalon has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $161.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.27 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovalon news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,426,447.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 5,334 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $144,871.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,029 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,267.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,657,450 and sold 25,668 shares worth $567,653. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 120.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 17,579 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the third quarter worth $344,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the third quarter worth $264,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the third quarter worth $300,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

