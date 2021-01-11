Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter valued at $1,002,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter valued at $748,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter valued at $736,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter valued at $344,000.

Shares of POCT stock opened at $27.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day moving average is $26.49. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

