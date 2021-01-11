Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

IOSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innospec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Innospec from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $97.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.67 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.41. Innospec has a fifty-two week low of $56.71 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. Innospec had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $265.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Innospec’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Innospec will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Innospec by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Innospec by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Innospec by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,826,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Innospec by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Innospec by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

