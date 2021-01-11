Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on INFI. ValuEngine upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.69.

NASDAQ:INFI opened at $2.45 on Thursday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $157.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,592.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 17,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 25,695 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 51,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

