Inex Project 1-Day Volume Tops $1,164.00 (INEX)

Inex Project (CURRENCY:INEX) traded 1,474.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Inex Project token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Inex Project has a market cap of $3.70 million and $1,164.00 worth of Inex Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Inex Project has traded up 119.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00024251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00110648 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $244.06 or 0.00649147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00068819 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00237917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00061194 BTC.

About Inex Project

Inex Project’s total supply is 10,890,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,903,332,163 tokens. The official website for Inex Project is www.inexprojectofficial.com

Buying and Selling Inex Project

Inex Project can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inex Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Inex Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Inex Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

