Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.00.

INDB opened at $77.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $49.25 and a 1-year high of $82.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.04.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $120.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.00 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. Equities analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.74%.

In other news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $58,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 207.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 630,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,286,000 after buying an additional 424,978 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 28.1% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 256,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 56,304 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 41.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 43,978 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 23.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 218,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,443,000 after buying an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 82.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 33,726 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

