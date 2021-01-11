Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Price Target Increased to C$30.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price upped by analysts at CSFB from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IMO. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “sell” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.35.

Shares of IMO traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$27.55. 419,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of C$10.27 and a 52 week high of C$35.80. The company has a market cap of C$20.22 billion and a PE ratio of -45.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.04.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

