Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

IMUX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immunic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on Immunic in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of IMUX opened at $17.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $368.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.20. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.90.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunic will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Immunic by 139.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 501,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 292,185 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Immunic during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,121,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Immunic in the second quarter worth approximately $1,663,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Immunic by 708.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 91,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 80,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Immunic by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the period. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase, which is in Phase 2 clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, as well as in Phase 2 trial to treat Crohn's disease.

