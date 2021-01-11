ImageCoin (IMG) Market Capitalization Achieves $257,071.80

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 11th. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0239 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24. ImageCoin has a market cap of $257,071.80 and $26,065.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AceD (ACED) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000195 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000955 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000550 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin's total supply is 10,754,006 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

