Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Holdings Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,724 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Illumina were worth $8,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Illumina by 502.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,652 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,483 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Illumina by 372.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ILMN. TheStreet raised shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.14.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $379.61 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $404.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a PE ratio of 88.08, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 215 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $66,671.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.72, for a total value of $1,286,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,609,324.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,593 shares of company stock valued at $11,302,635 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.