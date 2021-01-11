IDEX Membership (IDXM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,132.00

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. IDEX Membership has a market capitalization of $219,184.76 and $1,132.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX Membership token can now be bought for about $109.59 or 0.00314730 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, IDEX Membership has traded 15% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00041497 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004895 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.66 or 0.00329283 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00036033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,334.54 or 0.03832550 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00013819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

IDEX Membership Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “AURA is the primary token of IDEX and the Aurora project, allowing users to directly contribute to and benefit from the project. Users can stake AURA and earn fees collected by IDEX in return for helping secure components of our decentralized architecture (see below). Additionally, AURA also incentivizes platform adoption and trading volume through IDEX trading rewards which are automatically distributed to users’ wallets based on their monthly trading volume. “

IDEX Membership Token Trading

IDEX Membership can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX Membership should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX Membership using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

