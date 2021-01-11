IDEX (IDEX) Trading Up 15.9% This Week

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 17.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last week, IDEX has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. IDEX has a market cap of $18.28 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0324 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00023636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00111674 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00067132 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.10 or 0.00262179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00062971 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,388.98 or 0.87453074 BTC.

IDEX Token Profile

IDEX launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 564,070,518 tokens. IDEX's official website is idex.market. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. IDEX's official message board is medium.com/idex. IDEX's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

