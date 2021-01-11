Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ichor in a report issued on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the technology company will earn $2.11 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.61.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ichor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $34.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $812.88 million, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 2.37. Ichor has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $39.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $227.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.45 million. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 44,279 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $1,229,627.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 65,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,239.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,418.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Ichor by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 27,378 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 409.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 38,095 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Ichor by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Finally, Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ichor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $539,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

