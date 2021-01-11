IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:IBG)

IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) (TSE:IBG) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IBG. Pi Financial raised their price target on IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised their price target on IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Laurentian raised their price objective on IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.33.

TSE:IBG opened at C$8.44 on Monday. IBI Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$2.79 and a 12-month high of C$8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$263.75 million and a P/E ratio of 15.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.55.

IBI Group Inc. (IBG.TO) (TSE:IBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$98.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$94.20 million.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

