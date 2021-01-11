I/O Coin Price Up 14.3% This Week (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0751 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $428.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.31 or 0.00377842 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00029135 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001726 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $454.47 or 0.01198206 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 52.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,625,051 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

