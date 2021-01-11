Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

HUN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntsman from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Huntsman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.39.

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.56. Huntsman has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

In other news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Huntsman by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 126,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 13.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 51,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 185,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

