Huntington National Bank Sells 26,187 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 292,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,187 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $51,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% during the third quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $2.40 on Monday, reaching $168.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,800. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The company has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.77.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Cowen downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.60.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $5,937,992.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,670,199.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,131 shares of company stock valued at $12,854,500 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

