Huntington National Bank Purchases 6,412 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 196,081 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.3% of Huntington National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $102,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 18,816.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in NVIDIA by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 65,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,204,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in NVIDIA by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,845 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in NVIDIA by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price target on NVIDIA from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.84.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $19.78 on Monday, hitting $550.85. 533,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,089,120. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $527.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $493.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $589.07. The company has a market cap of $340.98 billion, a PE ratio of 88.00, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,850 shares of company stock valued at $31,276,935 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

