Huntington National Bank Purchases 24,519 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,220 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 24,519 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $35,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.75.

Shares of BA traded down $4.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $205.79. 602,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,076,779. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $349.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.17 billion, a PE ratio of -26.06, a PEG ratio of 112.87 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.51.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.