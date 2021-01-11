Huntington National Bank Purchases 1,439 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $60,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 38.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $6.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $484.16. 15,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,060. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $450.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $452.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $487.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total transaction of $997,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,485,674.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total value of $90,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,099,210. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.14.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

