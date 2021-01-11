Huntington National Bank Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 804,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,204 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $23,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 13.2% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the third quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 53,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.0% in the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 7,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.4% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.83. 910,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,451,281. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

