Huntington National Bank Has $69.28 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 759,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42,009 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $69,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 62.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 322.8% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $1,490,800.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,677.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $5,832,919.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,358,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 273,358 shares of company stock valued at $22,765,095. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.82.

EW stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.49. 37,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,553,260. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $92.08. The stock has a market cap of $55.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

