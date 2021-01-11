Huntington National Bank Has $29.17 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 399,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $29,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $62,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.83. 1,629,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,186,941. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.56. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $75.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.