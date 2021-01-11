Huntington National Bank Grows Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,418,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 430,483 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $43,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,482,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,667,000 after purchasing an additional 25,896 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 391,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 36,364 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,277,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,300 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 40.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,435,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,811,000 after acquiring an additional 704,961 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.61. 1,248,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,722,879. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $17.92. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $19.76.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares Gold Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

