Huntington National Bank Boosts Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,669,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,188 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $41,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.22. 3,594,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,289,820. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.50.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

