Huntington National Bank Acquires 1,394,465 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 294.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,868,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,394,465 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.6% of Huntington National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $119,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 273.8% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,370,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,621 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 664,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,673,000 after acquiring an additional 51,697 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 485,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,234,000 after acquiring an additional 125,179 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,015.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 430,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,415,000 after acquiring an additional 391,637 shares during the period. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 298.7% during the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 396,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,308,000 after acquiring an additional 297,093 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.01. 108,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,836,320. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.04. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $64.79.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

