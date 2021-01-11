HUNT Hits Market Cap of $6.87 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last week, HUNT has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. HUNT has a total market cap of $6.87 million and approximately $5.82 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUNT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0622 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00023965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00113362 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00281910 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00068638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00066754 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,941.93 or 0.85084245 BTC.

HUNT Token Profile

HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town

Buying and Selling HUNT

HUNT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

