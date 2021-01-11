HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Purchased by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 106,600.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,067 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 61.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 393.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $2,635,000.00. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total transaction of $171,658.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,526,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,472 shares of company stock worth $29,717,717. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUBS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $328.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jyske Bank upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.09.

Shares of HUBS stock traded up $3.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $406.74. 6,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,840. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.83 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $391.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of -224.56 and a beta of 1.79.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $228.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.86 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

