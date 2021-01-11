Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management decreased its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRL. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 22.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,602,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,892,000 after acquiring an additional 664,233 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,602,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,150,000 after buying an additional 626,759 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,594,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,856,000 after purchasing an additional 590,024 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 54.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,075,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,732,000 after purchasing an additional 379,004 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 31.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,549,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,774,000 after acquiring an additional 367,466 shares during the period. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Argus downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

NYSE:HRL traded down $0.74 on Monday, reaching $44.70. The stock had a trading volume of 33,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,860. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average of $49.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 56.02%.

In related news, SVP Steven J. Lykken acquired 6,873 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.97 per share, for a total transaction of $322,824.81. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,038.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

