Honest (HNST) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Honest has a total market cap of $657,951.19 and approximately $2,729.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest token can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX. In the last week, Honest has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00023621 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00112927 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00068130 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.35 or 0.00267538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00064408 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,848.09 or 0.89377852 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 tokens. Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Token Trading

Honest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

