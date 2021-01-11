Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) (LON:HSX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) (LON:HSX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 929.78 ($12.15).

Several research firms have recently commented on HSX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) alerts:

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) stock traded down GBX 17.80 ($0.23) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 969.80 ($12.67). 212,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,241. The company has a market cap of £3.36 billion and a PE ratio of -11.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,028.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 886.62. Hiscox Ltd has a 12 month low of GBX 635.40 ($8.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,407 ($18.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.