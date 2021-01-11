Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

HI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hillenbrand from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of HI opened at $42.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.60 and a beta of 1.53. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $43.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.06.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.37 million. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a $0.215 dividend. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.96%.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP Christopher H. Trainor sold 4,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $189,833.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,848.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $56,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,960 shares in the company, valued at $427,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,430 shares of company stock worth $556,997. Company insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HI. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,664,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,192,000 after purchasing an additional 489,804 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,590,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,109,000 after acquiring an additional 69,411 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,045,000 after acquiring an additional 53,713 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

