Hexavest Inc. Sells 41,175 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 158,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,175 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $13,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,049.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at $11,768,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHD stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.54. The company had a trading volume of 14,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,180. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.50 and a 200-day moving average of $88.90. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $98.96. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.19.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

