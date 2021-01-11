Hexavest Inc. Sells 38,175 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,747 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 38,175 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $19,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $215.17. 37,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,099,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.94.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.26.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

