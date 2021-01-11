Hexavest Inc. Sells 118,435 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 319,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118,435 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $16,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.0% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 162.6% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 334.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter.

EEM stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.16. 1,210,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,006,738. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.22. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

