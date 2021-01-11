Hexavest Inc. Sells 109,018 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hexavest Inc. cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,018 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 1.4% of Hexavest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $37,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

NYSE:LLY traded up $20.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $186.64. 372,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,114,160. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $117.06 and a 1 year high of $173.90. The company has a market cap of $178.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.08.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.80.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.