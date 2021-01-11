Hexavest Inc. Reduces Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,787 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $11,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.89.

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.84. The company had a trading volume of 41,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,460. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.45 and a 200 day moving average of $144.39. The company has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

