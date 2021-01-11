Hexavest Inc. Lowers Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hexavest Inc. cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 178,069 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 98,908 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 161,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 23,005 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 240,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 27,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 65,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,747,680. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The company has a market capitalization of $99.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.98.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.