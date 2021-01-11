Hexavest Inc. Has $15.30 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 255,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 154,563 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $15,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,033,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,885,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,536,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,265 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 146.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,993,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,602 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,366,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,177,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Newmont by 53.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,537,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,005,000 after acquiring an additional 885,824 shares during the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other Newmont news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $317,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 279,341 shares in the company, valued at $17,710,219.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $158,553.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,200.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,815 shares of company stock valued at $2,958,618. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Newmont from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Newmont from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.51.

Shares of NEM stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.42. The company had a trading volume of 189,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,812,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.02. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 121.21%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.