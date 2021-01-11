Hexavest Inc. Decreases Stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,011,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,508,699 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Hexavest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $72,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 10,728.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,198,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,025 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 365,379.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,512,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511,070 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of GDX stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,303,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,438,320. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $45.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.67.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.