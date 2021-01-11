Hexavest Inc. Cuts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,981 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $20,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,248,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,296,000 after buying an additional 341,152 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,289,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,174,000 after buying an additional 18,576 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,849,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,944,000 after buying an additional 33,871 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,036,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,111,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Zoetis by 1.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,491,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,050,000 after buying an additional 33,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.14.

NYSE ZTS traded up $1.25 on Monday, reaching $169.36. 14,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,160. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $80.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

In other news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $15,180,458.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,789.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $190,325.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,285.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,606 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,735. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.