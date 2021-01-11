Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HCCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.50.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.04 million, a P/E ratio of 112.75, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.39. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $30.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $17.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $87.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

