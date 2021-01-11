Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HCCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.50.
Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.04 million, a P/E ratio of 112.75, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.39. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $30.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $17.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.
Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.
