Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) PT Raised to $16.00 at Piper Sandler

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Hercules Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised Hercules Capital from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.22 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Carol L. Foster acquired 3,850 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $50,011.50. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Hercules Capital by 12.8% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital by 10.7% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hercules Capital by 8.8% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital by 2.5% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 99,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

