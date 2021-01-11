Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HENKEL KGAA ADR’s principal activities are divided into four product divisions: Henkel technologies-industrial adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant; Cosmetics/toiletries-hair cosmetics, toiletries, oral and skin care, hair salon products; Detergents/household cleaners-heavy duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, household cleansers, kitchen care products, shoe care products, plant care products; Adhesives-adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant for consumer and craftsman. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HENKY. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.00.

OTCMKTS:HENKY opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $25.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average of $22.94.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

