Helpico (HELP) Price Hits $0.0690 on Major Exchanges

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last seven days, Helpico has traded 28.5% higher against the US dollar. Helpico has a market capitalization of $1,631.30 and $9.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helpico coin can now be bought for $0.0690 or 0.00000198 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00023482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00108938 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00068911 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00256856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00061456 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,730.83 or 0.85262258 BTC.

