Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) will post ($0.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heat Biologics.

Get Heat Biologics alerts:

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 527.90% and a negative return on equity of 44.07%. The business had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.59 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on HTBX shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heat Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Heat Biologics stock opened at $5.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.93. Heat Biologics has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $30.10.

In related news, Director Edward B. Smith III sold 103,304 shares of Heat Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $106,403.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 41.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 708,948 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 98,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 5.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. The company's T-cell activation platform, includes two variations for intradermal administration, such as immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a dual-acting immunotherapy, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heat Biologics (HTBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.