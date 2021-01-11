Head-To-Head Contrast: BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) vs. Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) and BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

This table compares Good Times Restaurants and BBQ’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Good Times Restaurants $110.76 million 0.32 -$5.14 million N/A N/A BBQ $82.27 million 0.58 -$650,000.00 N/A N/A

BBQ has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Good Times Restaurants.

Profitability

This table compares Good Times Restaurants and BBQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Good Times Restaurants -17.81% -8.35% -1.87% BBQ 5.48% -12.03% -2.70%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.3% of Good Times Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of BBQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of Good Times Restaurants shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of BBQ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Good Times Restaurants and BBQ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Good Times Restaurants 0 0 1 0 3.00 BBQ 0 1 0 0 2.00

Good Times Restaurants presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.86%. Given Good Times Restaurants’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Good Times Restaurants is more favorable than BBQ.

Risk & Volatility

Good Times Restaurants has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBQ has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Good Times Restaurants beats BBQ on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant. As of December 16, 2019, it operated, franchised or licensed 39 Bad Daddy's Burger Bar restaurants; and 34 Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Lakewood, Colorado.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and side dishes that are prepared using proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of March 27, 2020, it had 139 restaurants, including 48 company-owned restaurants and 91 franchise-operated restaurants in 28 states and three countries. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.